Lambert-Smith was limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Lambert-Smith wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, but he's now being listed as dealing with a hamstring issue. The rookie's practice participation level Friday should determine whether he enters the weekend with an injury designation. Lambert-Smith has just one catch on four targets through six games this season, but he's worked as one of the Chargers' top kick returners.

