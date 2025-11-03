Lambert-Smith played five of the Chargers' 65 offensive snaps and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

The rookie wideout from Auburn contributed more on special teams than offense in the Week 9 win, returning two kickoffs for 49 yards. Lambert-Smith has appeared in six games and caught just one of four targets this season, playing 82 total snaps (58 on offense, 24 on special teams). He's expected to remain a depth option at WR while serving as one of the Chargers' top kick returners in the Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.