Lambert-Smith did not record a reception on one target in Saturday's 30-23 preseason loss to the 49ers.

The Chargers rested all of their starters, including fellow rookie Omarion Hampton. Lambert-Smith played in the team's first four offensive possessions and was targeted twice, once by Trey Lance and once by Taylor Heinicke -- though the latter was wiped out by a penalty. Lambert-Smith has been one of the key risers throughout the summer, and he could open the season as the team's fourth receiver, depending on the health and role of Tre Harris (undisclosed).