Lambert-Smith (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

A hamstring injury prevented the rookie fifth-rounder from playing in the Chargers' Week 10 win over the Steelers. Lambert-Smith appears to be past the injury given his full practice Wednesday, and he is on track to be available for Sunday's road game against the Jaguars. He has mostly been used on special teams as a returner, posting 219 yards on nine kickoff returns across six regular-season games.