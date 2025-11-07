Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Lambert-Smith appeared on the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, and only managed to log limited participation in both Thursday and Friday's practices. The rookie fifth-rounder has only logged four targets resulting in one reception for one yard through his first six career games. If the wide receiver is unable to go for Sunday, Derius Davis may be in line to receive a few offensive snaps.