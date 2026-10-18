Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

After being designated for return to practice this week, Lambert-Smith turned in a pair of limited sessions before upgrading to full participation Friday. He ultimately showed enough improvement in his recovery from the hamstring injury for the Chargers to clear him to play for the first time since Week 1. Lambert-Smith's return to action will bolster a receiving corps that will be without Tre' Harris (hamstring) in Week 6.