Lambert-Smith caught his lone target for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Chiefs.

Lambert-Smith's trip to the end zone accounted for the only touchdown scored by the Chargers in the contest and the first touchdown of his career. With teammate Quentin Johnston (groin) inactive, the rookie wideout played 21 of the Chargers' 66 offensive snaps, his largest snap share of the season. Lambert-Smith made the most of his limited playing time by finding the end zone, but the Auburn product should not be trusted for fantasy purposes, even in a plus matchup against the Cowboys in Week 16.