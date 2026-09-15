Lambert-Smith (hamstring) will miss some time after exiting last Sunday's game against the Cardinals early, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Lambert-Smith exited the second half of last Sunday's contest with a significant hamstring injury. The wide receiver will likely miss multiple weeks due to the issue. The Chargers will need to look for some practice squad elevations at wide receiver with Lambert-Smith out and Derius Davis (undisclosed) also dealing with an injury. No. 1 wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ribs) is also dealing with an injury, leaving the team even thinner at the position.