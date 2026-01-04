default-cbs-image
Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Lambert-Smith appeared to sustain the injury late in the second quarter after hauling in an 18-yard pass from Trey Lance. Derius Davis would serve as the primary returner on kickoffs and see more snaps on offense if Lambert-Smith is unable to return.

