Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Won't play against Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
A hamstring issue limited Lambert-Smith's practice participation Thursday and Friday, and the injury is severe enough for the rookie fifth-rounder to miss Sunday night's home game. Derius Davis will step into a more prominent role as a returner on kickoffs and punts due in Lambert-Smith's absence.
More News
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Managing hamstring issue•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Minimal output in win•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Inactive against Indianapolis•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Inactive Sunday•
-
Chargers' KeAndre Lambert-Smith: Can't bring in only target•