Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

A hamstring issue limited Lambert-Smith's practice participation Thursday and Friday, and the injury is severe enough for the rookie fifth-rounder to miss Sunday night's home game. Derius Davis will step into a more prominent role as a returner on kickoffs and punts due in Lambert-Smith's absence.

