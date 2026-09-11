Mitchell (hamstring) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

After logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, Mitchell got a full session in Friday and thus appears ready to go for Week 1. Mitchell is an intriguing option in an offense ran by Mike McDaniel, but his injury slowed him for much of the past three weeks, so it's unclear exactly how he will slot in behind starter Omarion Hampton and fellow reserve Kimani Vidal.