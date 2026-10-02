Mitchell (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday and wearing a walking boot earlier in the week, Mitchell's good to go against Seattle. At less than 100 percent and facing a stout defense, Mitchell is tough to get behind for fantasy lineups, even after he closed the snaps and touches gap on Omarion Hampton in last Sunday's loss to the Bills. Neither is an overly exciting Week 4 fantasy bet.