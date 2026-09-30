Mitchell (ankle) was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell was spotted with a walking boot on his left leg, and the Chargers updated their injury report to reflect the running back as limited Wednesday. Mitchell likely suffered the left ankle injury during Wednesday's session, but he didn't express much concern about the injury, and the running back will have two more chances this week to log a full practice before Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. If he is unavailable for Week 4, Kimani Vidal would serve as the top reserve option behind starter Omarion Hampton.