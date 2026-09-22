Mitchell rushed five times for 24 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders.

Mitchell operated as a distant No. 2 option in the backfield, logging 17 snaps on offense while starter Omarion Hampton was on the field for 43 of the team's 68 offensive snaps. Mitchell was able to make the most of his opportunities, averaging 4.8 YPC while reeling in his first catch of the season. The running back also added 47 yards on two kickoff returns in the contest. Mitchell has shown enough to be worth a stash in deeper fantasy leagues, but he will continue to have a limited ceiling as long as Hampton is active.