Mitchell rushed seven times for 33 yards and caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans. He also lost a fumble.

Mitchell led LA's three-man backfield rotation with 67 scrimmage yards while Omarion Hampton had 60 and Kimani Vidal contributed 36. Mitchell's fumble came late in the third quarter, with the Chargers already trailing 31-9 at the time. The winless Chargers are averaging a league-low 15.1 points per game heading into a Week 10 trip to Baltimore, and things could get even worse if QB Justin Herbert (finger) has to miss time after getting injured in the fourth quarter.