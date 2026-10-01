Mitchell (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

For the second day in a row, Mitchell had his reps capped while he manages a left ankle injury. So long as he doesn't take a step back in activity during the Chargers' final practice of the week Friday, Mitchell should still be on track to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks. Through the team's first three games, Mitchell has carried 17 times for 85 yards (5.0 YPC) while adding four receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown in a complementary role behind lead back Omarion Hampton.