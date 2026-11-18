Mitchell turned three carries into four yards, failed to haul in his lone target and returned two kickoffs for 30 yards during the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday.

One of Mitchell's carries went for 11 yards, but his other two rushes went for minus-five and minus-two yards, and all of those touches came on the same drive in the second quarter. His 13 offensive snaps were third-most among Chargers running backs behind Kimani Vidal (15) and Omarion Hampton (36), and it was Hampton that commanded the majority of backfield touches, finishing with 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell has logged four carries or fewer in three of his last four outings, and he'll continue to operate in a rotational role on offense heading into the Chargers' Week 11 home tilt against the Jets on Sunday.