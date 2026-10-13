Mitchell took six carries for 11 yards and caught three of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss versus the Broncos.

From scrimmage, Sunday's was Mitchell's least productive game since Week 1, when he played just 17 offensive snaps. His nine touches in Week 5 tied with 2024 sixth-rounder Kimani Vidal, who managed 56 yards and a touchdown by comparison. Both were outpaced in the touches department by starter Omarion Hampton (15), though both Vidal and Mitchell should continue to be somewhat involved until Hampton is able to demonstrate some explosiveness out of the backfield.