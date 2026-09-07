Mitchell (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

After six straight missed practices, Mitchell's return is a positive step for his Week 1 outlook against the Cardinals. When healthy, Mitchell is expected to serve in a sort-of lightning role to Omarion Hampton's thunder out of the backfield. Mitchell may not be immediately usable in fantasy leagues as a starter, but he's one of the higher-upside bench stashes to see what his role is under new OC Mike McDaniel, who personally campaigned for Mitchell's signing in Los Angeles.