Mitchell turned two carries into four yards, failed to haul in his lone target and returned four kickoffs for 87 yards during Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Chiefs.

Week 6 was the lowest usage Mitchell has seen this season, and his 17 snaps on offense were third-most among Chargers running backs behind Omarion Hampton (34) and Kimani Vidal (25). Through six regular-season games, Mitchell has turned 35 carries into 139 yards and added 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 52 yards and a score, but it's hard to put much trust into any of the Chargers skill position players given the team's poor start to the season. Perhaps the Week 7 bye will help the Chargers right the ship, with their next game taking place in Week 8 against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 1.