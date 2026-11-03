Mitchell rushed four times for six yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Rams.

Handpicked by first-year OC Mike McDaniel as a free-agent signing in the offseason, Mitchell has been a total non-factor for much of the first half of the season. With a career 5.7 yards per carry average, Mitchell is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush this season. Involved in a three-way backfield committee, Mitchell is waiver-wire fodder in normal-sized 12-team fantasy leagues.