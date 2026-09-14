Mitchell rushed four times for nine yards in a Week 1 loss to Arizona on Sunday. He added 47 yards on two kickoff returns.

Mitchell had a long rush of eight yards but combined for just three yards on his other three carries. While he also contributed in the return game, it was a bland Chargers debut for the 24-year-old, who joined Los Angeles as a free agent in March. The Chargers' run game as a whole was largely stifled Sunday, as Omarion Hampton -- the only other RB on the team to log a carry -- finished with a mediocre 43 yards on 12 carries, though he did score a touchdown. Mitchell will look to make more of an impression in Week 2 versus Las Vegas next Sunday.