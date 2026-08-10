Chargers' Keaton Mitchell: Will have role on game days

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel said Monday that Mitchell will have an offensive role on game days this season, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McDaniel specifically mentioned all three of Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal and Mitchell will have roles in the offense. "All three of those guys will start at that point given the nature of the NFL," McDaniel said. "I will use all three of those guys every game." Mitchell signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal with the Bolts in the offseason, and that's not chump change for a running back, so the money itself suggests McDaniel has a vision for him. Armed with a 4.37 forty time and elite burst, Mitchell is a dream fit in McDaniel's offense that is built on speed. The Chargers have already been experimenting with Mitchell in the passing game this summer. He's a high-upside, lottery-ticket pick in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.