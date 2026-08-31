Mitchell (undisclosed) is not practicing Monday but is working off to the side with a trainer, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell is missing his fourth straight practice due to an unspecified injury, but it sounds like he's getting closer to a return to the field after getting in some work on a side field. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz added that he anticipates Mitchell playing Week 1 against the Cardinals. The Chargers are expected to utilize all three of Omarion Hampton, Mitchell and Kimani Vidal out of the backfield this season, though Hampton is the clear lead back and possesses the most upside from a fantasy perspective. Mitchell, when healthy, will likely handle a handful of weekly touches to showcase his speed and playmaking while giving Hampton a breather. Mitchell is looking like a fantasy bench stash to open the 2026 season.