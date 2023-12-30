The Chargers signed Doss from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Doss had already been elevated by Los Angeles three times this season, so it was necessary for the team to sign him to the active roster in order for the wideout to suit up this week. He's played just 17 offensive snaps over his three appearances this season and has yet to draw a target or record any stats. Doss could see a slight uptick in opportunity Sunday in Denver with Keenan Allen (heel) and Joshua Palmer (concussion) both ruled out, but he's not likely to be a major factor in the Chargers' passing game.