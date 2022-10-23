Allen (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Allen is thus in uniform for game action for the first time since Week 1, though it remains to be seen how close to his normal allotment of snaps he'll see in his return to the mix, a context that makes the 30-year-old a speculative fantasy lineup option in Week 7. Given that Joshua Palmer (concussion) is out Sunday, however, the Chargers will gladly take anything they can get from Allen, who will work alongside Mike Williams versus Seattle, with DeAndre Carter also in the team's WR mix.