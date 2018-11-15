Chargers' Keenan Allen: Added to Week 11 injury report

Allen (hip/finger) was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday.

So far there's nothing to suggest that Allen's availability for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Broncos is in danger, but given that he's a mid-week addition to the injury report, the wideout's situation should be monitored. We'll revisit Allen's status Friday to see if he draws an official injury designation or ends up being removed from the Chargers' final injury report of the week altogether.

