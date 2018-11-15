Chargers' Keenan Allen: Added to Week 11 injury report
Allen (hip/finger) was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report after logging a limited practice Thursday.
So far there's nothing to suggest that Allen's availability for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Broncos is in danger, but given that he's a mid-week addition to the injury report, the wideout's situation should be monitored. We'll revisit Allen's status Friday to see if he draws an official injury designation or ends up being removed from the Chargers' final injury report of the week altogether.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Catches second touchdown of season in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sets season high in receiving yards•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another solid outing in Week 7•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Almost tallies 100 receiving yards in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Hauls in seven catches in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...