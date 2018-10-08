Chargers' Keenan Allen: Almost tallies 100 receiving yards in win

Allen caught eight of his nine targets for 90 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.

Allen failed to catch a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game, but his 34 percent target share was easily the highest on the team. Especially in PPR formats, Allen remains one of the most consistent options available, but with the likes of Antonio Gates, Mike Williams, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler dominating the red zone looks, it's difficult to project Allen receiving anything more than a cursory look near the goal line.