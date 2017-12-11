Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another 100-yard performance
Allen brought in six passes (on eight targets) for 111 yards in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
Allen has been absolutely clicking with quarterback Philip Rivers lately, hauling in 39 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns over his last four games. He has also been a model of consistency, recording no fewer than six catches and 105 yards over that timeframe. Allen is clearly Rivers' top target, and with the veteran quarterback currently operating on an elite level, the fifth-year receiver is a great option in all formats going forward with three bottom-half pass defenses left on the schedule in the Chiefs, the Jets and the Raiders.
