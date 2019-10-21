Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another down game

Allen caught four of his 11 targets for 61 yards in Week 7 against Tennessee.

The Chargers clearly wanted to emphasize Allen in their gameplan, as he was targeted four times in their first two drives. The end result was 11 targets, Allen's highest total since Week 3. However, he wasn't particularly efficient and now has five or fewer catches in his last four games. Allen will look get back on track and turn his looks into more production in Week 8 against the Bears.