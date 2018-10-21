Chargers' Keenan Allen: Another solid outing in Week 7
Allen hauled in all five of his targets, amassing 72 receiving yards during Sunday's 20-19 win against Tennessee.
With another respectable output Sunday against the Titans, Allen now has five-plus receptions in three of his past four games, while boasting a remarkable 80 percent catch rate during that span (compared to 65.4 percent catch rate through Week 3). Those with Allen in their lineup rejoice at his consistent volume (at least five targets in every game), and ability to create "splash" plays time and time again, with a reception of 16-plus yards in all seven games this year. Following a bye, Week 9 brings a matchup against a Seattle secondary that has held up extraordinarily well despite considerable turnover in the secondary (no remaining active starters from Week 1 of 2017), ranking among the NFL's top five pass defenses entering Week 7 with 206 yards allowed per game.
