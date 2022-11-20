Allen (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
Also in action is Mike Williams (ankle), with Los Angeles' top two wideouts making their first game appearances since Week 7. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams is expected to garner a full workload in the contest, while Allen could be on something of a pitch count, possibly in the range of 30-35 snaps. That figures to be enough work for Allen to be a factor in Week 11, but it may take him some time to get back into his usual high-volume role. Meanwhile, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter figure to return to lesser roles in the offense now that Allen and Williams are both back in the mix.
