Allen finished with seven receptions on 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-21 win over the Chiefs.

Signed exactly one month ago, Allen hopped into the Chargers' starting lineup and balled like he never departed for Chicago last season. The 33-year-old wound up leading Los Angeles in targets (10) and receptions (seven) while securing his 60th touchdown as a member for the Chargers. Allen's fantasy value in drafts matched his free agent appeal up until Friday's renaissance, but the veteran is definitely worth consideration against the Raiders next Monday.

