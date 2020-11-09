Allen (illness) caught nine of his 11 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in the 31-26 loss Sunday to the Raiders.

Allen was a late add to the team's injury report thanks to an illness, but the wideout was able to pass multiple COVID-19 tests to clear him for the divisional matchup Sunday. It certainly didn't seem to affect Allen, however, as he once again led the team in targets and found his way into the end zone to close out the first half thanks to a bit of shoddy coverage on behalf of the Raiders. It was a bit curious Allen didn't see a single target in the final three minutes of the game, especially with the final two passes both coming within the six-yard line as the Chargers attempted a last-second come-from-behind win, but it was still one of Allen's best games of the 2020 campaign regardless. Since the Week 6 bye, Allen has put together 28 receptions for 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns which should put him in line for career-high numbers if he can keep this pace.