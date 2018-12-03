Chargers' Keenan Allen: Biggest performance this season
Allen corralled 14 of 19 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 win over the Steelers. He also scored on a two-point play.
Allen teamed up with Philip Rivers for an amazing aerial display over the last quarter and a half of the comeback win. The 26-year-old did benefit from a lucky situation on his lone touchdown grab when a ball that should have been picked off ended up popping into his hands when a pair of Steeler defenders collided with each other in the end zone. Allen set new season highs in catches, targets and yards in one fell swoop, and will look to carry that momentum into Week 14's matchup with the Bengals, who currently surrender 292.2 passing yards per game (2nd-worst in the NFL).
