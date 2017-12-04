Chargers' Keenan Allen: Breaks 1,000-yard receiving mark in win

Allen caught 10 of his 14 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns.

That makes three straight 100-yard performances by Allen after eclipsing the mark just twice in the previous nine games. The 25-year-old has been the apple of quarterback Philip Rivers' eye as of late, leading the team in targets (41) over the the last three weeks by a whopping margin (Hunter Henry is second over that span with 19). Now fully healthy after missing last year with torn ACL, Allen has reemerged as one of the premiere receivers in the NFL, crossing the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the first time since his rookie season.