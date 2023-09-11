Allen gathered in six of nine targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 36-34 loss against Miami.

Allen's 36-yard catch on the team's opening possession set the tone for what quickly became an offensive explosion, but unfortunately for the pass catchers, the Chargers' rushing attack was dynamic throughout and limited the amount of times quarterback Justin Herbert took to the air. Allen easily finished with the team lead in targets (nine) and didn't seem to have his role threatened at all by first-round pick Quentin Johnston. So long as Allen stays healthy, the veteran is poised to be the top passing threat in an offensive that appears to be one of the better ones in the league.