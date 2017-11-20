Chargers' Keenan Allen: Carves Buffalo for two scores

Allen caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 54-24 victory over the Bills.

Allen set season highs in nearly every significant receiving category Sunday in what was a dominant performance by the entire Chargers squad. After not making much noise in his previous five games, it was a timely reminder of the talent the 25-year-old possesses. This didn't appear to be a favorable matchup for Allen either, considering the Bills entered the day having allowed only seven passing touchdowns (second in the league) and a 77.8 passer rating (sixth). Up next for the Cal product is a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cowboys, who've allowed 16 passing touchdowns (T-20th) and a 96.4 passer rating (23rd) this season.