Chargers' Keenan Allen: Carves Buffalo for two scores
Allen caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 159 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 54-24 victory over the Bills.
Allen set season highs in nearly every significant receiving category Sunday in what was a dominant performance by the entire Chargers squad. After not making much noise in his previous five games, it was a timely reminder of the talent the 25-year-old possesses. This didn't appear to be a favorable matchup for Allen either, considering the Bills entered the day having allowed only seven passing touchdowns (second in the league) and a 77.8 passer rating (sixth). Up next for the Cal product is a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Cowboys, who've allowed 16 passing touchdowns (T-20th) and a 96.4 passer rating (23rd) this season.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...