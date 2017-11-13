Chargers' Keenan Allen: Catches four passes
Allen caught four of his seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars. He also carried the ball once for six yards.
Allen has now seen seven or fewer targets in each of the last three games, in large part because the Chargers have opted to throw to their running backs significantly more out of the backfield. Given Allen has seen just two red zone targets in the last three weeks, he's simply a consistent, albeit underwhelming, PPR option most weeks.
