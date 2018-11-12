Chargers' Keenan Allen: Catches second touchdown of season in win

Allen caught six of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.

Allen caught an 11-yard pass in the front corner of the end zone to give the Chargers the lead for good just before halftime. While the 26-year-old has been a bit touchdown starved this season, he remains one of the elite route-runners in the NFL and is the centerpiece of the Chargers' passing game. He'll hope the positive regression continues at home Week 11 against Denver.