Chargers' Keenan Allen: Catches second touchdown of season in win
Allen caught six of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.
Allen caught an 11-yard pass in the front corner of the end zone to give the Chargers the lead for good just before halftime. While the 26-year-old has been a bit touchdown starved this season, he remains one of the elite route-runners in the NFL and is the centerpiece of the Chargers' passing game. He'll hope the positive regression continues at home Week 11 against Denver.
