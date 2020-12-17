The Chargers "are concerned they won't have" Allen (hamstring) for Thursday night's game against the Raiders, and if they do, he's likely to be limited, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same report notes that Mike Williams (back) is not expected to play, which sets the stage for Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton to see added Week 15 snaps. Allen's status will be officially clarified once the Chargers post their inactives approximately 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but it's starting to look like he can't be counted on for his usual high-volume role in the team's passing attack this week.