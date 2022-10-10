Coach Brandon Staley noted Monday that Allen, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, is day-to-day ahead of Week 6 action, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Allen, who last suited up in Week 1, is dealing what Staley described as a frustrating, soft-tissue injury. At this stage, the wideout's status for next Monday's game against the Broncos is cloudy, but if Allen is able to practice in any capacity this week, his outlook on that front could improve. If he's unable to return versus Denver, however, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to continue to see added WR snaps for the Chargers.