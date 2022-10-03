Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Allen (hamstring) is considered day-to-day, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
Allen has remained sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury during the season opener. He appeared close to making his return Week 5 after logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he ultimately was ruled out after not practicing Friday. The Chargers have continued to be patient with one of their top wideouts, so Allen likely will have to submit at least one full practice before he returns to game action.