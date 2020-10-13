Allen was diagnosed with back spasms after suffering the injury on his touchdown reception in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Allen finished with two receptions for 29 yards and the score before departing in the first quarter. Because of the NFL's widespread schedule changes in recent days due to COVID-19-related postponements, the Chargers will be on Week 6 rather than Week 10, conveniently affording Allen some extra maintenance time before Los Angeles' next game Oct. 25 versus the Jaguars. The expectation is that the wideout will be at or near full health by that point.