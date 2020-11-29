Allen caught just four of his 10 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the 27-17 loss Sunday to the Bills.

Sunday marked the fifth consecutive game Allen scored a touchdown, this time snaring a nifty lofted 5-yard pass in the back of the end zone after having mostly scored from 10-plus yards out in previous games. The veteran wide receiver needs just one more touchdown to tie his career-high set all the way back during his rookie campaign (2013), though challenging other career-high marks might require a bit of good fortune throughout the final five games of the regular season. The return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring) didn't do much to affect Allen's absolute command of the target funnel, but the Chargers did fall behind early, which forced Justin Herbert to attempt an eye-popping 52 passes. It won't get much easier against an emerging Patriots defense next week.