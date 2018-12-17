Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be back this week

Allen (hip) has a chance to return for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen suffered a hip pointer during the second quarter of Thursday's 29-28 win in Kansas City, sitting out the rest of the contest but sticking around on the sideline to watch. With extra time to recover and no indication his injury is severe, the 26-year-old wide receiver has a shot to avoid any further missed time. The Chargers will release their first Week 16 practice report Tuesday afternoon.