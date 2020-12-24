Coach Anthony Lynn indicated that Allen (hamstring) could be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

That's how Allen approached last Thursday's contest against the Raiders before suiting up and seeing a limited snap share (36 percent) in the Chargers' victory. The team's top pass catcher thus appears destined to head into the weekend tagged with an official Week 16 'questionable' designation.