Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be game-time call
Coach Anthony Lynn said Allen (hip) may be a game-time decision Saturday against the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Allen left the Chargers' huge Week 15 win at Kansas City with a hip pointer that is threatening his first absence since missing all but one game in 2016 due to a torn ACL. He didn't put the best foot forward Tuesday with no activity at practice, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. Nevertheless, two opportunities remain for him to upgrade to a limited or full participant this week.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be back this week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with hip pointer•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Status not updated•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Questionable with hip injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies another touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...