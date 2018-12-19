Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be gametime call

Coach Anthony Lynn said Allen (hip) may be a game-time decision Saturday against the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Allen left the Chargers' huge Week 15 win at Kansas City with a hip pointer that is threatening his first absence since missing all but one game in 2016 due to a torn ACL. He didn't put the best foot forward Tuesday with no activity at practice, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. Nevertheless, two opportunities remain for him to upgrade to a limited or full participant this week.