Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Allen (shoulder) is day-to-day, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen made a brief exit in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, visiting the locker room to have his shoulder evaluated before returning to action. It didn't stop him from torching Detroit's defense to the tune of 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 175 yards and two touchdowns by game's end. The Chargers have a normal week to prepare for next Sunday's visit to Green Bay, but there's a chance he has some practice limitations Wednesday through Friday.